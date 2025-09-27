GOVERNMENT UNVEILS K253.1 BILLION 2026 BUDGET, MAJORITY TO BE FINANCED FROM DOMESTIC REVENUE





By: Justin Banda



Government has proposed to spend 253.1 billion Kwacha in the 2026 budget.



Announcing the proposals minister of finance and national planning Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane said that K206.5 billion of the budget will be financed by domestic revenue.





Dr. Musokotwane said that Grants from Cooperating Partners of K12.1 billion adding that the balance of K34.5 billion GDP will be financed through domestic and external borrowing while Domestic borrowing is projected at K21.6

billion.





He said that borrowing is K12.9 billion in the 2026 Annual Borrowing Plan