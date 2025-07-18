GOVERNMENT UP TO DATE WITH RETIREE PAYMENTS – PRESIDENT HICHILEMA





President Hakainde Hichilema has re-affirmed Government’s devotion to social justice, as he check-marked the payment of retirees in good time.





Speaking when he launched the Invest in Zambia International Conference on July 16, 2025, the President said Government is up to date with payments to retirees.





“We are now near current on paying retirement benefits for those that worked for Government. Our retirees deserve dignity after years of service, and clearing these dues is part of our broader commitment to social protection,” he said.





President Hichilema said Government has stepped up efforts to attract skilled labour; and cut-edging technology that will accelerate job creation and national development.





He indicated that Government is also focusing on future generations by enhancing the country’s capacity to generate decent jobs through the importation of critical and scarce skills.





“ We are encouraging our investors to bring in capital, fairly priced capital. Bring in appropriate technology not second fiddle technology. The right technology supports industrialisation and value addition. If businesses are not viable we cannot create the jobs we want,”said President Hichilema.





“We are not bringing in skills to take away jobs from Zambians, but to transfer knowledge, if we have to import skills to create more jobs we will do so. We lost skills in this country such as plumbing, carpentry and many other Skills. Skills training should address the needs of the economy, we must be able to produce crafts people.”



