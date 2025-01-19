GOVERNMENT URGES CIVIL SERVANTS TO ACTIVELY IMPLEMENT POLICIES



18th January, 2025



KAWAMBWA- The government has called on civil servants to actively implement its policies to enhance the well-being of citizens.



Speaking in Kawambwa District, Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs, Mr. Levy Ngoma, emphasized that poor implementation of government policies is detrimental to national development.





Mr. Ngoma noted that every civil servant is a representative of President Hakainde Hichilema and must contribute to the President’s vision of safeguarding and improving the lives of citizens.



He stressed the importance of teamwork among civil servants in achieving common developmental goals.





The Special Assistant to the President highlighted that the delivery of goods and services should focus on three key pillars: the right price, the right quality, and timely delivery.



Mr. Ngoma urged civil servants to uphold professionalism and prioritize providing quality services to the communities they serve.





He called for a harmonious working relationship between civil servants and the ruling government to ensure the successful implementation of national programs and policies.



He reminded civil servants of their responsibility to align their work with the government’s manifesto and execute the President’s vision.





“All civil servants should serve the interests of government programs, and that should be the guiding principle in their work culture,” he stated.



Mr. Ngoma condemned acts that undermine government initiatives and underscored the need for collective commitment and professionalism within the public service.





“Civil servants are the implementing face of government policies, and they must act with integrity and dedication,” he added.



He warned against political biases, stating that such practices could negatively impact service delivery.





Mr. Ngoma is in Kawambwa District for a three-day working visit, during which he is engaging various stakeholders, including the Church, Non-Governmental Organizations, political stakeholders, traditional leadership, and civil servants.



The purpose of these interactions is to foster people-centered development initiatives.





Virginia Selisho, an Assistant Community Development Officer, commended the New Dawn government for creating an enabling environment for civil servants.



She added that the Civil servants are now able to work Free from political intimidation.





She thanked President Hichilema for the restoration of peace,love and unity in the country.



Kalunga Grace, Headteacher of Chisheta Primary School in Kawambwa, echoed similar sentiments, praising the government for empowering women to actively participate in decision-making processes.





The government remains committed to fostering a culture of accountability, efficiency, and unity among civil servants to achieve its developmental goals.



©️The Falcon