Government’s Plan to Track Sugar Daddies in Universities? A Complete Misfire!- Irene Chikatula

Government’s Plan to Track Sugar Daddies in Universities? A Complete Misfire!



By Irene Chikatula



I came across some news today that honestly left me shaking my head. The Zambian government is proposing to install surveillance cameras in universities to track and monitor “sugar daddies” picking up young women. And I have to ask—who is advising our leaders? Because this is not a solution; it’s a complete misfire.





First of all, by university age, these are grown adults. These young women are not children. They have the right to make their own choices about who they associate with. Are we now saying we will police women’s personal lives with cameras? What exactly are we trying to solve here? Because if a young woman is determined to meet someone, she will do it off-campus, away from the cameras.





Secondly, this approach does absolutely nothing to address the real issue. Why do young women engage in these relationships in the first place? Financial struggles? Lack of economic opportunities? Societal pressures? Why isn’t the government tackling these root causes instead of playing Big Brother?





If the government is serious about protecting young women, here’s what they should be doing instead:



1️⃣ Invest in Financial Literacy & Economic Empowerment – Teach young women how to be financially independent so they don’t feel forced into these relationships for survival.





2️⃣ Integrate Mentorship & Life Skills in Schools – Let’s catch them early. Teach girls about their rights, self-worth, and the dangers of transactional relationships before they get to university.





3️⃣ Create More Scholarships & Support Systems – Many of these young women are struggling to afford education. If we provide real opportunities, they won’t have to turn to sugar daddies for survival.





4️⃣ Address the Real Culprits – If married men are preying on young women, why isn’t the government targeting them instead of spying on university students?



This is what happens when out-of-touch policymakers come up with lazy, reactionary policies instead of doing the hard work of real governance.





Zambia deserves better. Young women deserve better.



I refuse to sit back and watch as resources are wasted on surveillance cameras instead of empowering young women with knowledge, skills, and real opportunities.





What do you think? Is this a solution, or is it just another classic case of misplaced priorities?



Let’s discuss!