GOVERNMENTS POLICY ON LATE COMING IN SCHOOLS EXTREMELY MISGUIDED- Jackson Silavwe

GOVERNMENTS POLICY ON LATE COMING IN SCHOOLS EXTREMELY MISGUIDED



Lusaka- 16th February, 2026.

‎In public schools, discipline has been on the decline since the start of strange education policies that aim to appease learners than equipping them.



‎Social media, especially tiktok is awash with learners displaying bad behavior in classrooms and around the school premises receiving applaud from fellow learners. Our school system is decaying.



‎We live in a society that has serious issues with time keeping be at state or private events, lateness is common. We have even coined a term “Zambian time” to justify this abnormality.



‎Today, a teacher is almost paralyzed in the face of learners. Our Learners have become more powerful than their teachers who are afraid of these strange education policies.



‎Who comes up with such queer education policies in Zambia?

‎It’s a major abnormality to educate an indiscipline young generation and expect apex productivity, patriotism or national development from them.



‎As a Nation, we are failing the future of our society, our children, and we get shocked when they behave in a manner not consistent with our values.



‎Government must reverse this misguided late coming policy before it catalyses the decaying process of our schools system. Nothing good will come out of it.

‎Zambia!!! Reset!!!

‎Jackson Silavwe

‎President

‎GPZ.