GOVERNMENTS POLICY ON LATE COMING IN SCHOOLS EXTREMELY MISGUIDED- Jackson Silavwe

GOVERNMENTS POLICY ON LATE COMING IN SCHOOLS EXTREMELY MISGUIDED
Lusaka- 16th February, 2026.
In public schools, discipline has been on the decline since the start of strange education policies that aim to appease learners than equipping them.
Social media, especially tiktok is awash with learners displaying bad behavior in classrooms and around the school premises receiving applaud from fellow learners. Our school system is decaying.
We live in a society that has serious issues with time keeping be at state or private events, lateness is common. We have even coined a term “Zambian time” to justify this abnormality.
Today, a teacher is almost paralyzed in the face of learners. Our Learners have become more powerful than their teachers who are afraid of these strange education policies.
Who comes up with such queer education policies in Zambia?
It’s a major abnormality to educate an indiscipline young generation and expect apex productivity, patriotism or national development from them.
As a Nation, we are failing the future of our society, our children, and we get shocked when they behave in a manner not consistent with our values.
Government must reverse this misguided late coming policy before it catalyses the decaying process of our schools system. Nothing good will come out of it.
Zambia!!! Reset!!!
Jackson Silavwe
President
GPZ.