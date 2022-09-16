GABRIEL NSOFWA WRITES….

GOVERNMENT’S SILENCE ON THE LUSAKA JULY AND INCREASING SAME-SEX CASES IN THE COUNTRY A SOURCE OF SERIOUS CONCERN

Kabwe, 15/09/2022: Government’s continued silence on the much condemned and recently held Lusaka July event is becoming louder each day and a serious source of concern to every well meaning citizens of this Republic.

Leadership exists in order to provide guidance to it’s people especially in times when things happening begin to conflict with the usual and acceptable ways of living of the concerned communities.

The much talked about ‘Respect of Human Rights’ is now promoting anarchy and bringing discomfort among our people.

One would wonder why a government that swore to defend the Republican Constitution and prioritize the interests of its people can choose of all possible options to remain mute when it’s people are now being treated to strange way of living in this case: the increasing cases of sodomy.

We seem to have a serious problem with our Leaders when it comes to defending our people especially from western cultures even when such acts directly infringes our way of life as Africans and Zambians in particular.

With a few weeks from the hosting of the Lusaka July, an event which in the eyes of many Zambians was a launch for ‘moral decay’, the country has (according to Police) recorded a number of same sex cases involving school going children in Chongwe, a garden boy of Lusaka and now a DJ of Chililabombwe on the Copperbelt.

Like many other Zambians out there, I wish to sincerely call upon the UPND led Zambian government to state it’s position on this strange culture, or it’s proposed way to protect it’s citizens and bring this vice to an end before we are turned into a laughing stock as being a nation failing to uphold it’s own values.

Lastly, it is my hope that Police and the Courts or law will be given the much needed support to deal with perpetuators of such vices both those in Custody and those on the run in order to protect our people and bring these evil acts to an end even as we endeavor to uphold our status as a Christian Nation.

Pastor Gabriel Nsofwa

Kabwe Central Baptist

Kabwe – Central Province