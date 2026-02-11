GOVERNORS SNUB WHITE HOUSE AFTER TRUMP INVITE ROW

Bipartisan Meeting Axed as Democrats Shut Out





A long-standing White House tradition has been scrapped after President Trump invited only Republican governors to a meeting normally meant for leaders of both parties. The National Governors Association (NGA) has now canceled its annual White House gathering, breaking with decades of bipartisan practice.





The yearly event is designed to bring all U.S. state and territory governors together with the president to discuss shared national challenges. But when Democratic governors were excluded from the invite list, the NGA pulled the plug.





In a letter announcing the decision, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said the association could not act as host under those circumstances. The NGA represents all 55 governors, he stressed, and could not be part of an event that left some out.





Despite the controversy, Stitt urged calm, warning against political division. Governors, he said, must “rise above” partisan battles and stay focused on serving the public especially when Washington is consumed by politics.





The message was clear: unity first, politics second.