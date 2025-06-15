GOVT AND LUNGU FAMILY REACH AGREEMENT ON FUNERAL PROTOCOL

GOVERNMENT AND LUNGU FAMILY REACH AGREEMENT ON FUNERAL PROTOCOL.





The Government of the Republic of Zambia and the family of the late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu have reached a final agreement on the repatriation, funeral, and burial arrangements for the former Head of State, who passed away in South Africa on 5 June 2025.





Family spokesperson Makebi Zulu confirmed that the impasse that had delayed the process has been fully resolved. The funeral proceedings will now move forward in accordance with state protocols and the personal wishes of the late President.





Key Agreed Conditions:



1. Private Repatriation

President Lungu’s remains will be flown from Lanseria Airport in South Africa to Lusaka on Wednesday, 18 June 2025, aboard a private charter arranged by family well-wishers.





2. Military Reception

Upon arrival at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, the late President will receive full military honors, recognizing his service as a former Head of State.





3. Funeral House Protocol

The body will lie in state each day at President Lungu’s personal residence in Chifwema and return there each evening following public activities.





4. Public Viewing

The public will have the opportunity to pay their respects at the Mulungushi International Conference Center on the following dates





Thursday, 19 June



Friday, 20 June



Saturday, 21 June

Viewing hours will be from 09:00 to 16:00 each day.





5. State Funeral

A state funeral will be held on Sunday, 22 June, at the Mulungushi International Conference Center. The event will include attendance by regional and international dignitaries.





6. Legal and Religious Tributes



A valedictory service will take place on Monday, 23 June, at the Supreme Court grounds to honor President Lungu’s contributions to the legal fraternity.





A church service will follow at the Lusaka Showgrounds, led by Archbishop Dr. Alick Banda.



7. Constant Accompaniment

Throughout all movements, the late President’s body will be accompanied by a family representative, his aide-de-camp, and his personal physician.





8. Consultation on Speeches

All official speakers will be jointly approved by the government and family to ensure a unified and respectful tone throughout the funeral period.





9. Party Representation

Hon. Given Lubinda, Acting President of the Patriotic Front (PF), will speak on behalf of the party, ensuring continuity and consistency in representation.





10. Exclusion of President Hichilema

In accordance with the explicit wishes of the late President Lungu, his successor, President Hakainde Hichilema, will not attend the funeral. This condition was non-negotiable and has been fully respected by the government.





11. Extension of National Mourning

The government has agreed to extend the national mourning period, with further details to be announced.





Mr. Zulu clarified that the funeral arrangements are unrelated to any ongoing legal matters involving President Lungu’s family or associates, contrary to reports from certain media outlets. He stressed that the negotiations were aimed solely at honoring the dignity and final wishes of the late President.





“We now look forward to a dignified and unified mourning process,” said Mr. Zulu. “We are grateful to the Zambian people for their patience, and to the regional leaders who helped mediate this outcome.”





This finalized protocol marks the end of weeks of public uncertainty and clears the way for Zambia to bid farewell to one of its most prominent leaders.



©️ KUMWESU