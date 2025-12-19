GOVT BEGINS ASSESSMENT FOR NATIONAL ASSEMBLY EXPANSION FOLLOWING ENACTMENT OF BILL 7 INTO LAW





INFRASTRUCTURE and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi has revealed that an assessment of existing infrastructure is currently underway to prepare for the expansion of the National Assembly following the enactment of Bill 7 into law.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Milupi says a team from the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, led by Permanent Secretary Professor Albert Malama visited the National Assembly earlier this week to carry out the review.





He has revealed that the expansion is being planned to cater for 260 Members of Parliament in line with the recent piece of legislation and that construction work is scheduled for completion before August 2026 so the chamber can accommodate all members.





Mr. Milupi says the assessment is examining the assembly’s current layout, structural capacity and services to determine the scope of works, timelines and technical requirements before detailed designs and procurement begin.





He has assured that the ministry is treating the project with urgency to ensure the National Assembly is fully prepared to operate effectively following the enactment of Bill 7.



PN