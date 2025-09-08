Govt Calls for Consultations on Draft Amendments to ZNBC and IBA to provide for tv licencing, licensing of podcasts and tighter controls of broadcast stations avenue regulated by IBA

Government Calls for Consultations on Draft Amendments to ZNBC and IBA to provide for tv licencing, licensing of podcasts and tighter controls of broadcast stations avenue regulated by IBA





Following the consultation and validation process for the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) and Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Bills the Ministry of Information and Media, and you our Stakeholder held in 2024. We are here to inform you that Ministry of Justice concluded the legislative drafting process.





Podcasts, Live Broadcasts to be Regulated,to be Licenced



Government has Presented a new Bill to Parliament for IBA to regulate all audio and video Podcasts, and all Live Broadcasts!





Government recently appointed former Post Editor and former PR Manager, Webster Malido as new Director General for the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA).





THE INDEPENDENT BROADCASTING AUTHORITY BILL, 2024







MEMORANDUM



The objects of this Bill are to provide for—

(a) the continuation of the Independent Broadcasting Authority;

(b) the facilitation of pluralism and diversity in the broadcasting industry;

(c) the regulation of broadcasting in the Republic;

(d) the regulation of the Public Service Broadcaster and State-Owned Broadcasters;

(e) the repeal and replacement of the Independent Broadcasting Authority Act, No. 17 of 2002; and

(f) matters connected with or incidental to the foregoing.



Mulilo D. Kabesha, SC

Attorney-General