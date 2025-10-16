GOVT CASTIGATES  FRED M’MEMBE  FOR GLORIFYING MADAGASCAR COUP

GLORIFYING COUPS UNDERMINES DEMOCRACY – MWEETWA



By Justine Akakulubelwa



Chief Government Spokesperson CORNELIUS MWEETWA has called on peace-loving Zambians to reprimand Socialist Party President FRED M’MEMBE for celebrating, through his Facebook post, the military ousting of Madagascar’s President.





Mr. MWEETWA, who is also Information and Media Minister, says it is regrettable that a political leader aspiring to govern Zambia can glorify a coup, warning that such conduct undermines democracy and the rule of law.





He says Zambia remains a constitutional democracy where leadership is attained through peaceful elections, and not military takeovers.





Meanwhile, Mr. MWEETWA has condemned the lawlessness exhibited by Patriotic Front – PF members who blocked the party’s acting President GIVEN LUBINDA from featuring on a Radio Phoenix programme.





Mr. MWEETWA dismissed claims that the cadres were sponsored by the UPND, saying the incident reflected the PF’s own legacy of lawlessness.





He urged the PF to handle its internal wrangles at its secretariat and warned that such disruptions should never be allowed to recur.



ZNBC