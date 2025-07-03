Govt Clarifies Legal Process on Lungu Burial: No Malice, Only Public Interest



By Sharon Siame



Minister of Information and Media, CORNELIUS MWEETWA, says the legal process surrounding the repatriation and burial of former President EDGAR LUNGU was initiated in the public interest.





Mr. MWEETWA emphasized that the matter is not malicious, nor is it intended to blackmail the LUNGU family into settling the case out of court. He stated that the Government remains committed to resolving the issue amicably.





He acknowledged that the courts may deliver a judgment that may not align with the wishes of the majority of Zambians, who prefer that the former President be laid to rest alongside the five other former Heads of State at the Presidential Burial Site.





Mr. MWEETWA noted that the Presidential Burial Site is a significant national monument, symbolizing Zambia’s unity and identity under the “One Zambia, One Nation” motto.





He further stated that President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA does not want to be remembered as the leader who abandoned the tradition of interring former presidents in a common resting place.





The Minister assured the nation that, regardless of how long the impasse may take, a resolution will be reached.





He also urged citizens, especially political players, to exercise restraint and avoid making inflammatory or divisive statements.



Additionally, he appealed to the media and the public to allow the LUNGU family space to mourn with honor and dignity, and to avoid generating headlines that could deepen public tensions.

#Mweetwa

#EdgarLungu