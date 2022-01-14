

By Leah Ngoma

STATEMENT BY THE MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON, HON. CHUSHI KASANDA, MP ON INDENI, KCM, MOPANI AND ZESCO

Lusaka, Thursday, 13 January 2022 –

Government has noted the misinformation and falsehoods being peddled by the opposition Patriotic Front on several issues regarding the economy in general and on strategic national assets in particular.

While Government is open to the opposition providing checks and balances, we would like them to do so with facts.

The correct and official position of Government on the matters that have been raised is as follows:

Last week a delegation of four ministers visited Indeni Oil Refinery and informed workers of the new business model to which the workers will be part of. But before transitioning to the new business model, all the workers will be paid their dues. The deliberations of this meeting were widely disseminated in the media. But it seems the opposition are still bent on misinforming the public even in the face of clear facts on the table.

There are no plans to sell Zesco. Restructuring does not mean selling. It is about improving operations and increasing efficiency of the power utility. The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), which is the holding company of all SOEs, gave guidance on that early this week. Again this was reported widely in the media.

The Minister of Mines and his team have their hands on deck on Konkola Copper Mines and Mopani Copper Mines. Government is holding discussions with various stakeholders to come to an amicable solution. Government is keen to have these issues resolved for the benefit of all stakeholders in the mining industry. Government is fully aware of the anxieties that the issues surrounding these two mines have caused not only on the Copperbelt, but on the whole economy.

Government would like to urge all stakeholders in the energy and mining industries to exercise patience as it deals with these issues. Once a definite position has been arrived at, Government will accordingly inform the nation.

Issued by:

Chushi Kasanda, MP

Minister of Information and Chief Government Spokesperson