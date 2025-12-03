GOVT CUTS POWER CONNECTION FEES FROM OVER K4,800 TO K300

By Joseph Kaputula

Energy Minister Makozo Chikote has announced that electricity connection fees will be subsidized and reduced from K4,846 to K300, effective December 22, 2025.

Speaking during the Rural Electrification Authority -REA- launch of the Accelerated Sustainable and Clean Energy Access Transformation –ASCENT- initiative in Lusaka this morning, Mr. Chikote says the 2026 application window for the subsidy targets 100,000 new connection fees next year alone.

Mr. Chikote has however instructed REA and ZESCO to ensure the initiative is widely publicized, assuring government’s commitment to ensuring universal access to electricity by 2030.

He notes that the $200 million World Bank funded Ascent-Zambia program aims to connect over 1.6 million Zambians to electricity and clean cooking technologies over the next 5 years.

At the same event, World Bank Country Manager Dr. Achim Fock said the initiative brings together the World Bank group, the African Development Bank and other partners to support sub-Saharan African countries in providing access to electricity to 300 million people.

Meanwhile, REA Acting Chief Executive Officer Alex Mumba commended government for championing policy and financing reforms that made the program possible.

PHOENIX NEWS