GOVT DISMISSES CLAIMS THAT BILL 7 FAVOURS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA



GOVERNMENT has dispelled allegations that the ongoing constitutional amendment process is designed to extend or benefit President Hakainde Hichilema’s political tenure, insisting that such claims are baseless and ignore the real issues at hand.





According to Information and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa, the core purpose of Bill 7 is to correct long-standing constitutional lacunas not to alter presidential term limits or tilt the political landscape in favour of the sitting Head of State.





He stressed that Article 52(6), which mandates fresh nominations when a candidate withdraws, is among the critical flaws requiring urgent attention ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Mr. Mweetwa notes that these weaknesses have plagued the Constitution since 2016, when the document passed without thorough interrogation.





He says that the ambiguity surrounding presidential petitions such as whether the 14-day hearing period includes weekends, and whether judges should rule immediately or after the election is a recipe for instability.





The Minister has dismissed assertions that the reforms are coming at a late hour, arguing instead that failing to act now risks plunging the country into chaos during the election period.





He adds that the government is determined to avoid a repeat of the 2016 turmoil, during which the then-opposition felt robbed by unclear legal timelines and processes.





Mr. Mweetwa further clarified that government did not withdraw from negotiations with the Oasis Forum but just suspended.





He explaines that the bill before Parliament is the same one previously deferred not a new version and that crafting an entirely fresh constitutional amendment at this stage is legally impossible.





The Technical Committee’s report and draft bill, he said, were duly considered and will feed into the Select Committee’s work.



