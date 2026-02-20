GOVT DISTANCES ITSELF FROM SOUTH AFRICAN POLICE PROBE INTO LUNGU’S REMAINS

GOVT DISTANCES ITSELF FROM SA POLICE PROBE INTO LUNGU’S REMAINS



MINISTER of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu, has distanced the Zambian Government from the decision by South African authorities, to conduct an investigation on the remains of former President, Edgar Lungu, in connection with alleged poisoning claims.





Last week, South African Police quizzed five members of Edgar Lungu’s family in an investigation that suggests that the former president may have been poisoned.





Mr. Mwiimbu says the move by South African investigators may have been prompted by public assertions from withing the Patriotic Front (PF) that suggesting the former Head of State was poisoned.





Speaking in the National Assembly, Mr. Mwiimbu stated that government is awaiting the outcome of the investigations and will respect the process.





“This is a matter that has arisen from certain claims and let the investigative wings conclude their work,” said Mr. Mwiimbu.



Meanwhile, Mr. Mwiimbu reaffirmed that government remains committed to repatriating the remains of the former President.





He explained that the delay in repatriation and burial is due to the family not agreeing to proceed with the established procedures governing a state funeral of a former Head of State.





Mr. Mwiimbu added that once the family agrees to follow the laid-down structures for a state funeral, the process of bringing back the remains and burial will proceed smoothly.



RCV