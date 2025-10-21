GOVT EYES INCLUSIVITY IN CONSTITUTION AMENDMENTS



GOVERNMENT has tasked the Technical Committee on Constitution Amendments to review, and benchmark best constitutional practices from within and outside Zambia.





This is meant to consolidate democracy and constitutionalism, enhance equitable and balanced representation and distribution of resources across the country.





According to the Terms of Reference issued by Secretary to the Cabinet

Patrick Kangwa, the committee shall facilitate nationwide consultations.



Mr. Kangwa says the Committee will receive submissions from the people of Zambia with respect to provisions relating to the electoral process and the electoral system as a whole.





He says the submissions should be specifically on provisions relating to the delimitation and delineation of Constituencies and Wards with a view to ensure fair, equitable and balanced representation and distribution of resources across the Republic.





The Secretary to the Cabinet says the focus should also be on the promotion and enhancement of effective participation of Women, Youths and persons with disabilities in elective positions and governance institutions in accordance with the principles of inclusivity, equality and equity.





Mr. Kangwa says the Committee has also been tasked to look into By-elections, considering various factors such as the cost of the by-elections.





He says the number of nominated Members of Parliament including the filing in of fresh nominations after the resignation of a candidate in Presidential, Parliamentary and local government elections is also among the Terms of References.





Mr. Kangwa explains that transitional and statutory mechanisms with a view to ensure predictability and clarity in the term of office of all elected representatives will also be looked at.





He says the Committee will further receive submissions from the people of Zambia with respect to provisions of the Constitution relating to the term of Member of Parliament and office of Minister.





Mr. Kangwa adds that the Committee will receive submissions with respect to provisions of the Constitution relating to the hearing of Presidential, Parliamentary and local government election Petitions with a view to enhance the administration of justice .





Furthermore, Mr. Kangwa says the Committee will receive submissions on composition of local government and the tenure of office of local government officials.





The Secretary to the Cabinet says the Committee will receive submissions on the definition of Youth, Child and Adult.





Mr. Kangwa says submissions on Constitutional Office holders, specifically the tenure of office of Attorney General and Solicitor General, and the qualifications of the Secretary to the Cabinet will be received.





This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by Mr. Kangwa.



ZNBC