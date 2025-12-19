Govt  has renounced the expulsion of PF Members of Parliament

MWEETWA NULLIFIES EXPULSION OF PF MPS



GOVERNMENT has renounced the expulsion of PF Members of Parliament.



Chief Government Spokesman has nullified the expulsion of members of parliament by Patriotic Front President Hon. Given Lubinda.





Chief Government Spokesman Cornelius Mweetwa says the action by Hon. Lubinda was against the Constitution and Cap 12 of the laws of Zambia as the MPs were engaged in Parliamentary duties and exercusing legislative authority.





Cap 12 of the laws of Zambia” refers to The National Assembly (Powers and Privileges) Act.



This Act defines and declares the powers, privileges, and immunities of the National Assembly (Parliament), its members, and officers.





Key Provisions of the Act

Freedom of Speech and Debate:



Grants members of the National Assembly freedom of speech and debate within the assembly, which cannot be questioned in any court outside the Assembly.





Immunity from Legal Proceedings: Protects members from civil or criminal proceedings for words spoken or written in reports to the Assembly or its committees.





Freedom from Arrest: Provides members with freedom from arrest for civil debt during a meeting, except for debts that constitute a criminal offense.





Power to Summon Witnesses: Empowers the Assembly or a committee to order people to attend, give evidence, or produce documents.



Protection for Witnesses: Witnesses appearing before a parliamentary committee are conferred immunity from civil or criminal liability for the evidence they provide, as long as they are truthful.





Regulation of Admittance: Regulates admittance of strangers (non-members/officers) to the precincts of the Assembly Chamber.





Contempt of House: Outlines actions that constitute contempt of Parliament, such as refusing to testify or attempting to influence a member through bribery or threats.