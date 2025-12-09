Govt has revealed that President Hichilema does not receive a salary from the state

Zambia’s government has revealed that President Hakainde Hichilema does not receive a salary from the state.
According to the Minister of Information, this decision reflects a leader who puts the nation first.
He stated: “We must be proud on the global stage.”
Hichilema has always emphasized cutting government spending and fighting waste.
Officials say the President’s sacrifice shows his commitment to Zambia’s economic recovery.
I have to be honest with you, I do not trust this Government. Maybe these are just words to deceive the nation. Show us the proof that the President does not receive salary .