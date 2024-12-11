Govt has welcomed and will respect the decision on the eligibility case of Edgar  Lungu

HIGHLIGHTS: Government, through the Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, MP, has commented on the landmark decision by the Constitutional Court on the eligibility case of former President Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.



Here are the highlights:



✅Government has welcomed and will respect the decision of the Constitutional Court.





✅Thanked citizens and all stakeholders in governance for their patient and calm, before, during and now after delivery of the historic and landmark Judgement.



✅Noted and took special recognition and appreciation of the judiciary, particularly the Constitutional Genre for rendering the Judgement with sobriety and simplicity for ease of understanding by the citizens.



✅Noted that the Judgement will bring clarity, certainty to Law, and promote the predictability of law.





✅Indicated that the judgement ends, a period of active speculation by many citizens and active arguments by lawyers.



✅Stressed that Mr. Lungu has not been banned or blocked from contesting elections in 2026 or beyond, he is rather ineligible, he does not qualify. The judgement is anchored on the law.



✅Further stressed that respect for the rule of law is a cornerstone for political, economic and national security.





✅Emphasised that President Hakainde Hichilema or any Government functionary has had no hand, whatsoever, in this Judgement contrary to speculations by some sections of society.



✅ Advised citizens to move from ‘the dark chapter’ of perceived manipulation of the law for political expedience as the judgment clearly shows that the law was undermined previously.





✅Indicated that the judgement will serve as a reminder to all who are given the privilege to occupy public offices, that the law remains what it is and it will hold all accountable, because it is supreme.



✅Stated that the judgment has also shown that everyone is equal before the law and that the judiciary itself has acquitted and made itself accountable to the law, to itself and to the citizens.





✅Advised the former president Mr. Edgar Lungu to take up and assume his right space and place as a statesman.



✅Urged all citizens to remain calm and optimistic that their country will continue to be governed with peace and order on the basis of the rule of law.