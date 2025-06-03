GOVT. INTENSIFIES CONSULTATIONS ON PROPOSED BILL NO. 7…



Government has intensified nationwide consultations on the proposed Constitutional Amendments Bill no. 7 of 2025.





Speaking during stakeholders engagements in Kasama, Minister of Justice Princess Kasune called for inclusivity and grassroots input in shaping the legal framework.





Ms. Kasune explained that the proposed amendment supports equity, through women, the disabled, and youth representation in parliament.





“For the first time in history, we will have proportional representation for women, youths, and persons with disabilities; this is aimed at ensuring inclusiveness,” Ms. Kasune stated.





She disclosed that key proposed constitutional amendments include the creation of 55 new constituencies to ensure equitable resource distribution, which will see 20 reserved seats for women, 12 for youths, and three for persons with disabilities under the proportional representation.





The justice Minister said all the traditional leaders in Northern Province have endorsed the constitution amendment bill.





“This is the fourth province where the Royal highness has endorsed the constitution amendment bill. And they have appreciated being seen as important stakeholders in the constitutional amendment bill process”, she said.



Zanis