GOVT, LUNGU FAMILY TO SET BURIAL DISCUSSION DATES





THE family of former President Edgar Lungu and the Zambian government have engaged mediators to facilitate discussions regarding his burial.





Family spokesperson Makebi Zulu said in an interview that the move will enable both parties to agree on timelines and dates for the talks.





Mr. Zulu’s update comes a month after the announcement of formal discussions between the Lungu family and the government.





Mr. Lungu died on June 5, 2025, in Pretoria, South Africa.





Four months after his death, and amid legal issues arising from an impasse between the two parties, the former President has yet to be laid to rest.



Diamond TV