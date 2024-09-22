Govt not in competition with opposition – Hichilema

Government not in competition with opposition – Hichilema



A COLOURFUL Induna led ceremony yesterday unwrapped in the scorching sun of Mambwe district in Eastern province, as the Kunda speaking people all gathered at the Lubaneni Arena in anticipation of the Malaila Traditional Ceremony.



As the ceremony went down together with the sun in Malambo constituency, the community members performed a demonstrative act on how the tribe’s hunters strive to kill lions that terrorise the residents, and later present the dead animal to the people for a defeat celebration demonstrated through dances joined by the Chief.



The celebration then becomes the climax of the ceremony.



Despite the ceremony being a history and culture preservation event, this year’s event wrote its own history as President Hakainde Hichilema who officiated the event became the second president in the history of the ceremony to attend it after late former president Rupiah Banda.



Also, for the first time in his over 40 years of ruling, the Ngoni King, Paramount Chief Mpenzeni also attended the ceremony for the first time.



16 other local chiefs were also present, two from Malawi, and other government officials.



Speaking during the ceremony, Senior Chief Nsefu of the Kunda speaking people appealed to government and stakeholders to support initiatives that can help sustain the South Luangwa National park in the land, which is not only a crucial symbol of the tribes heritage, but also a source of livelihood survival for the people.



But, he also feared the present challenges and life endangering risks of human-wildlife conflicts, calling on government to strengthen support in the department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) through the provision of adequate transportation and resources to swiftly respond to incidents.



“In addition, I request that consideration be given to compensating families who suffer loss of life or property due to Wildlife attacks. Also, I urge government to address the state of the Mfuwe – Malama road which is in need of urgent rehabilitation,” said the chief.



While thanking government for its drought relief programmes such as the Cash for Work innovative, the Chief also called for the increment of the allocation under the farmer input support Programme (FISP) stating that Agriculture remains the back bone of the local economy.



Responding to the chief’s requests, President Hakainde Hichilema said his government has committed to listening to the community that elected it into office because it serves it, with a mandate of delivering and working upon its needs.



The President said government will work with the traditional leaders, civil societies and the church to ensure the reverse of the food supply chain from where it used to buy the food in good seasons, taking it back to the buying points so that people can access food closer to their communities.



He added that if the supply chain and distributing processes are not working well, the community members and traditional leaders must ensure to report the mole in the process to any nearby public authority so the problem can be corrected.



“Government is not in competition with the opposition, traditional leaders, or churches. But instead, in partnership in serving our people better, we need to consolidate our relationship. I want to thank those joining this government for reuniting our country. On the platform of unity, love and support for each other, we will achieve stronger results in the developmental arena,” President Hichilema said.



The President further emphasised on the need and importance of cultural heritage, stating that, attaining high education qualifications does not necessitate one to abandon their culture, as we are who we are because of where we come from.



“I am delighted to be part of the Malaila 2024 wonderful ceremony and part of the reason I am happy, yes is the Heritage, dances, and the narration of the history, but am also carrying with me the message of peace. These traditional ceremonies must be peaceful, no teargas or fights,” said the President.



The Kunda speaking people migrated to Zambia from the Democratic Republic of Congo years ago.



This year’s theme for the ceremony was, ‘Promoting environmental sustainability and food security through traditional and cultural Heritage.’



By Buumba Mwitumwa in Mambwe



Kalemba September 22, 2024