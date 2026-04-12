Amb Emmanuel Mwamba writes:
Govt pushes Numerous Bills for Passing
Will there be adequate quality attention paid to so many bills dumped at the last-minute for legislation?
Consolidated List of Amendment Bills introduced in April, 2026.
1. The Benefits of Former Presidents and Former Vice-Presidents Bill (N.A.B 5/2026).
A Bill to provide for the retirement benefits of former Presidents and former Vice-Presidents of the Republic; repeal and replace the Benefits of Former Presidents Act, 1993; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.
2. The Public Service Pensions (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 9/2026)
A Bill to revise the composition of the Public Service Pensions Fund Board; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.
3. The Environment Management (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 17/2026)
A Bill to revise the composition of the Board of the Environmental Management Agency; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.
4. The National Heritage Conservation Commission (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 22/2026)
A Bill to revise the composition of the National Heritage Conservation Commission; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.
5. The Mental Health (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 26/2026)
A Bill to revise the composition of the Board of the National Mental Health Council; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.
6. The Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 27/2026)
A Bill to revise the composition of the Zambia National Authority on the Chemical Weapons Convention; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.
7. The Human Rights Commission (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 28/2026)
A Bill to revise the composition of the Human Rights Commission; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.
8. The Markets and Bus Stations (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 29/2026)
A Bill to revise the composition of a management board; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.
9. The National Road Fund (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 30/2026)
A Bill to revise the composition of the National Road Fund Agency; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.
10. The Agricultural Lands (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 31/2026)
A Bill to revise the composition of the Agricultural Lands Board; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.
11. The Minerals Regulation Commission (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 32/2026)
A Bill to revise the composition of the Board of the Minerals Regulation Commission; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.
12. The National Housing Authority (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 33/2026)
A Bill to revise the composition of the National Housing Authority; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.
13. The National Museums (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 34/2026)
A Bill to revise the composition of the National Museums Board; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.
14. The Citizens Economic Empowerment (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 35/2026)
A Bill to revise the composition of the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.
15. The Coffee (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 36/2026)
A Bill to revise the composition of the Coffee Board of Zambia; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.
16. The Energy Regulation (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 37/2026)
A Bill to revise the composition of the Board of the Energy Regulation Board; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.
17. The Food and Nutrition (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 38/2026)
A Bill to revise the composition of the Board of the National Food and Nutrition Commission; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.
18. The Green Economy and Climate Change (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 39/2026)
A Bill to revise the composition of the Green Economy and Climate Change Technical Committee; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.
19. The Competition and Consumer Protection (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 40/2026)
A Bill to revise the composition of the Board of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.
20. The Biosafety (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 41/2026)
A Bill to revise the composition of the National Biosafety Authority; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.
21. The National HIV/AIDS/STI/TB Council (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 42/2026)
A Bill to revise the composition of the National HIV/AIDS/STI/TB Council; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.
22. The National Health Research and Training Institute (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 43/2026)
A Bill to revise the composition of the Board of the National Health Research and Training Institute; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.
They’ve been singing free education will be tabled, have they done it already or not, it does not seen to be on the list, I guess a fake promise?
Oh , i did not notice early enough, this writing is from the propaganda chap