Amb Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Govt pushes Numerous Bills for Passing



Will there be adequate quality attention paid to so many bills dumped at the last-minute for legislation?





Consolidated List of Amendment Bills introduced in April, 2026.



1. The Benefits of Former Presidents and Former Vice-Presidents Bill (N.A.B 5/2026).



A Bill to provide for the retirement benefits of former Presidents and former Vice-Presidents of the Republic; repeal and replace the Benefits of Former Presidents Act, 1993; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.





2. The Public Service Pensions (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 9/2026)



A Bill to revise the composition of the Public Service Pensions Fund Board; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.





3. The Environment Management (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 17/2026)



A Bill to revise the composition of the Board of the Environmental Management Agency; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.





4. The National Heritage Conservation Commission (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 22/2026)



A Bill to revise the composition of the National Heritage Conservation Commission; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.





5. The Mental Health (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 26/2026)



A Bill to revise the composition of the Board of the National Mental Health Council; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.



6. The Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 27/2026)





A Bill to revise the composition of the Zambia National Authority on the Chemical Weapons Convention; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.



7. The Human Rights Commission (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 28/2026)



A Bill to revise the composition of the Human Rights Commission; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.





8. The Markets and Bus Stations (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 29/2026)



A Bill to revise the composition of a management board; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.



9. The National Road Fund (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 30/2026)





A Bill to revise the composition of the National Road Fund Agency; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.



10. The Agricultural Lands (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 31/2026)



A Bill to revise the composition of the Agricultural Lands Board; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.





11. The Minerals Regulation Commission (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 32/2026)



A Bill to revise the composition of the Board of the Minerals Regulation Commission; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.





12. The National Housing Authority (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 33/2026)



A Bill to revise the composition of the National Housing Authority; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.



13. The National Museums (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 34/2026)



A Bill to revise the composition of the National Museums Board; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.





14. The Citizens Economic Empowerment (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 35/2026)



A Bill to revise the composition of the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.



15. The Coffee (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 36/2026)



A Bill to revise the composition of the Coffee Board of Zambia; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.



16. The Energy Regulation (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 37/2026)



A Bill to revise the composition of the Board of the Energy Regulation Board; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.





17. The Food and Nutrition (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 38/2026)



A Bill to revise the composition of the Board of the National Food and Nutrition Commission; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.



18. The Green Economy and Climate Change (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 39/2026)



A Bill to revise the composition of the Green Economy and Climate Change Technical Committee; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.





19. The Competition and Consumer Protection (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 40/2026)



A Bill to revise the composition of the Board of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.



20. The Biosafety (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 41/2026)



A Bill to revise the composition of the National Biosafety Authority; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.





21. The National HIV/AIDS/STI/TB Council (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 42/2026)



A Bill to revise the composition of the National HIV/AIDS/STI/TB Council; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.





22. The National Health Research and Training Institute (Amendment) Bill (N.A.B 43/2026)



A Bill to revise the composition of the Board of the National Health Research and Training Institute; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to, the foregoing.