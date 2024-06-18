GOVT RECOGNIZES FASHION a CONTRIBUTION TO SOCIETY

Lusaka… Tuesday June 18, 2024

Government through the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts says it is greatly honoured to recognize exceptional achievements and noble contributions made by the son of the soil, Fashion Sakala who went a mile further to appreciate his community by single handedly sponsoring a football tournament in Eastern province particularly, Chipata district as well as donate wheel-chairs to the vulnerable in society.

Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe says it is gratifying to note that Fashion Sakala has come back to his community and the Nation to show appreciation to the people who have seen him advance and grow into a successful football icon in Zambia and the world.

Chileshe says this noble gesture by Sakala did not only bring the people of Chipata together

but also saved as a platform for talent identification and exposure for young upcoming sports men and women thereby according them a rare opportunity to show case their skills and talents further raising their chances of being elevated to greater heights.

“Government is in full support of undertakings that work towards the wellbeing of society such as sports recreation activities which help reduce crime, drug abuse,

immorality among many other social vices and it is hence the desire of this Government to see such undertakings being frequented,” Chileshe said.

“The gesture by Sakala to hold a Football Tournament and donation of wheelchairs to the needy in our society resonates well with Government’s call for reinvesting back home to our communities and the Nation. It is therefore, a clarion call for eminent people locally and in the diaspora to plough back in our communities. The wheelchairs will go a long way in assisting

the under privileged in society. As the Ministry we will continue to partner and support initiatives such as this one done by Sakala.”