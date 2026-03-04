GOVT REVEALS SIX ZAMBIANS IN IRAQ AND IRAN



By Elfi Mwale Shampande



Government says it is managing an urgent matter with consular involving a Zambian family of five residing in Iraq and one Zambian national in Iran, amid escalating security tensions in the Middle East.





Delivering a ministerial statement to Parliament, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mulambo Haimbe, said evacuation arrangements for the family in the Kurdistan region of Iraq have been initiated through Zambia’s Mission in Cairo, with coordinated support from Ankara to secure safe transit subject to security assessments.





He said efforts are also underway to ascertain the whereabouts and status of the Zambian reported to be resident in Iran.





Mr Haimbe said government has activated inter-ministerial coordination mechanisms and directed missions in affected countries to update registers of nationals, maintain constant communication and prepare costed evacuation plans. He added that, so far, no injuries or loss of life involving Zambian nationals have been reported, though some have experienced temporary travel disruptions due to airspace closures.





Government has since issued a travel and security advisory urging Zambians in the region to remain vigilant, avoid high-risk areas and maintain contact with the nearest mission as the situation remains fluid.



