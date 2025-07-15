GOVT SAYS BILL 7 TO RETURN TO PARLIAMENT AFTER CONSULTATIONS



By Nelson Zulu



Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the deferred constitutional amendment bill 7 will be reintroduced to parliament once broad consultations have been concluded.





Mr. Mweetwa who is also Information and Media Minister has explained to Phoenix News that the deferment allows for additional stakeholder engagement and citizen input.





He has clarified that the deferment signifies an intention to bring the legislation back under parliamentary debate, distinguishing it from withdrawal, which would indicate permanent abandonment.





Mr. Mweetwa adds that the bill was set aside to enable government to meet court-outlined parameters, ensuring consultation requirements are fully satisfied.





He states that had it been the intention of government not to re-introduce the bill, it would have completely been withdrawn.





In a recent ruling, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti said bill 7 will still proceed and shall be taken to parliament when the Justice Minister deems it fit despite a constitutional court ruling declaring the constitutional amendment unconstitutional.



