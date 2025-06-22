Govt says it has not received any official notice from South Africa regarding the burial of Lungu

STATE HOUSE: NO BURIAL NOTICE RECEIVED

The government says it has not received any official communication from South Africa regarding the burial of sixth President, EDGAR LUNGU.

This has been revealed in a statement issued to ZNBC News today by State House Chief Communication Specialist, CLAYSON HAMASAKA.

The announcement comes a day after Mr. LUNGU’s family spokesperson, MAKEBI ZULU, stated that the late former President would be laid to rest in a private ceremony in South Africa.

Mr. LUNGU died on June 5, 2025 in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Mr. HAMASAKA said State House is concerned over false reports circulating on some media platforms, alleging that President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA abruptly cancelled the national mourning period for the late President LUNGU.

He clarified that the official period of national mourning for a former Head of State is prescribed as seven days.

Mr. HAMASAKA said contrary to the allegations, President HICHILEMA exercised his discretion and goodwill to extend the period by nine days which is beyond the statutory time-frame of seven days.

He said reports that the national mourning was cancelled are a misrepresentation of the facts.

Mr. HAMASAKA further said President HICHILEMA abruptly extended the period of national mourning in good faith to accommodate the wishes of the LUNGU family, who requested additional time for logistical and personal reasons.

He said that any claims to the contrary are misleading and should be treated as such.

ZNBC