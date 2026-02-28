GOVT SAYS IT IS ENGAGED IN DIALOGUE WITH THE US ON REPORTED HEALTH FUNDING

By Nelson Zulu

Government has disclosed that engagements with the United States of America on reported negotiations of a multi-million-dollar health funding agreement are on-going contrary to media reports.

Speaking during a media briefing, Information and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa says at the right time, government will disclose the information relating to the negotiations.

Mr. Mweetwa, who is also Acting Health Minister says contrary to the reports, relations with the United States government are cordial and not been strained.

Recently, Zambia was reported to have withdrawn from negotiations on a multi-million-dollar health funding agreement with the United States estimated at the value of Over $1 billion, after similar reports surfaced on Zimbabwe among others.

He however warned political critics spreading false information on such sensitive matters without government position to be patriotic and involve themselves in sober politics.

PHOENIX NEWS