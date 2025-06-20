GOVT SAYS KARIBA DAM INFLOWS WILL NOT IMMEDIATELY END POWER DEFICIT BUT CUSHION RECOVERY EFFORTS

By Nelson Zulu

Energy Minister Makozo Chikote says the increasing water inflows at Kariba dam will not immediately eliminate the national power deficit but will cushion recovery efforts following severe drought damage to the hydro station.

According to the latest update by the Zambezi River Authority, lake levels have risen marginally to 478.73 metres above sea level, with live storage now at 14.6 billion cubic metres, reflecting steady increase inflows from the dam’s upper catchment area.

In an interview with phoenix news, Mr. Chikote has explained that long‑term stability will depend on a suite of additional measures, main among them, expanded solar energy deployment.

He says government has accelerated both utility‑scale solar projects and rooftop installations, alongside net‑metering initiatives that allow households and businesses to feed surplus power back into the grid.

Mr. Chikote hopes this combined approach will enhance hydropower and a diversified renewable portfolio expected to reduce load‑shedding, safeguard existing thermal and hydro plants from shutdowns, and support a more resilient electricity supply for all regions across the country.

