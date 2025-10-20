GOVT SETS OUT CONSTITUTIONAL REVIEW TERMS OF REFERENCE

THE Government has set out the terms of reference (ToRs) to guide the constitutional review process, which will be led by the newly appointed technical committee.

Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has confirmed that the terms of reference have already been handed over to the technical committee.

Mr Kangwa stated that the terms of reference will also be made accessible to the public.

“The terms of reference will be published in daily newspapers to allow members of the public to familiarise themselves with them. In addition, they will be available on the technical committee’s website,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the technical committee’s vice-chairperson and spokesperson, Landilani Banda, confirmed receipt of the ToRs.

During an interview, Dr Banda noted that the committee has already begun its sessions and established its rules of engagement.

“We would like to inform the nation that immediately after the swearing-in ceremony, we started meeting and have since developed our rules of engagement and, most importantly, our work plan,” he said.