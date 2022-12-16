Govt Should Reconsider The New Proposed Electricity Connection Fees To Be Effected In January 2023

GOVERNMENT SHOULD RECONSIDER THE NEW PROPOSED ELECTRICITY CONNECTION FEES TO BE EFFECTED IN JANUARY 2023.

This morning i woke up thinking about the new approved power connection fees and my strong appeal to government is that the decision should either be halted or the rates revised downwards because they will negate all the gain that government could have made so far.

The following rates have been approved for record sake:

1.The High Density demarketed and reticulated areas(shanti compounds) will now pay K4,600 to be reconnected from the currect K 769 for singles phase overhead connections while 3 phase overhead will be adjusted to K15,000 from K1,430.

2.The undemarketed high density areas will now pay K7,000 from K1709 for single phase overhead connection while those wishing for 3 phase overheard will pay K20,300 from K3,159.

The low density demarketed areas will now pay K13,300 from K2873 for single phase overhead connections while for those wishing for 3 phase overhead will now pay K 28,800 from K4,887.

Honestly speaking how can Zesco punish people with such high power connection fees yet the economic status of our people remains stagnant if it hasnt even gotten worse over time.

Now consider this ,Govt through the new ministry of Green economy desires to fight climate change by ensuring that deforestation is arrested but we all know that with such power connection fees on top of the high electricity tariffs obtaining currently people will resort to chacoal 100% and so this will negate the gain envisaged through the new ministry.

Government has introduced free education where families now dont have to pay for education but save their incomes for other needs but look at a family having to pay all those fees to have power on top of the high electricity tariffs .This positive gain will be negated too.

I think Zesco will be an enemy of the people if government proceeds with these approved connection fees.Time to think of the welfare of people who are being punched left right and center by the continued increase in the cost of all essentials.



NKANA MP

UMWINA NKANA