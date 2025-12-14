GOVT SIGNS DEAL TO OVERSEE OPERATIONS AT KIKONGE MINE



THE Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development, ZCCM-Investment Holdings, and Minerals Mining Resources have signed a three-way memorandum of understanding to oversee and support mining operations at Kikonge Mine in North-Western Province.





Speaking at the signing ceremony in Lusaka this morning, Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe said the agreement is a key step towards formalizing artisanal and small-scale gold mining in the area and will help bring order, safety, and accountability to mining activities at Kikonge.





Mr. Kabuswe added that under the MOU, Minerals Mining Resources, working with ZCCM-IH, will oversee mining activities, provide technical support, and facilitate access to equipment, infrastructure, and gold buying arrangements at Kikonge Mine.





The minister assured small-scale and artisanal miners that the government is working to integrate them into the formal mining system, not push them out. He stated that trained and licensed miners will be supported to operate legally and safely and will not be treated as illegal miners.





And Minerals Mining Resources Deputy General Manager Elise Tshibanga said the partnership represents a strong commitment to unlocking Zambia’s gold potential.





He said the firm is bringing its experience in exploration, mining, and artisanal mining management and is committed to transparency and compliance with Zambian laws and international standards.



PN