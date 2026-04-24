🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Govt Suspends Tazama Open Access as Fuel Crisis Forces Strategic Shift



Zambia’s energy policy has taken a decisive turn under mounting global pressure.





Government has suspended the Tazama Open Access Framework for six months, from April to September 2026, in what officials describe as an emergency intervention to secure national fuel supply. The decision, taken during the 7th Cabinet meeting chaired by President Hakainde Hichilema at State House, reflects growing concern within government over supply vulnerabilities triggered by external shocks.





At the centre of the move is control.



Information Minister Cornelius Mweetwa, speaking after Cabinet deliberations, framed the suspension as a necessary response to an increasingly unstable global oil market. Zambia had already declared a fuel supply emergency on March 31, citing sharp increases in international crude oil prices and disruptions in supply chains linked to escalating tensions involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.





Those tensions have had a direct impact on global energy flows.



The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes, has become a pressure point. Disruptions there have tightened supply and driven prices upward, exposing import-dependent economies like Zambia to volatility that is both external and immediate. In that context, the Open Access Framework—designed to liberalise fuel access to the Tazama pipeline—has been temporarily set aside in favour of tighter state coordination.





This is not just a policy adjustment. It is a shift in posture.



By suspending open access, government is effectively recentralising control over fuel logistics, prioritising supply security over market flexibility. The calculation is clear: in times of crisis, predictability outweighs competition.





At the same Cabinet sitting, a longer-term strategy also came into focus.



Authorities approved the integration of the existing Tazama pipeline into the planned Tanzania-Zambia Multi-Product Petroleum Pipeline project. This is a structural move aimed at modernising infrastructure, improving efficiency, and extending the lifespan of the current system. The numbers are significant. Throughput is projected to rise from 1.1 million metric tonnes to 4 million metric tonnes annually, a shift that would fundamentally alter Zambia’s fuel handling capacity.





Government believes this dual approach—short-term control and long-term expansion—will stabilise supply and moderate price pressures over time. It also signals deeper regional alignment with Tanzania, positioning energy cooperation as a strategic pillar rather than a logistical necessity.





For consumers, however, the immediate reality remains complex.



Fuel prices have already risen, and global conditions remain volatile. The suspension of open access may improve coordination behind the scenes, but its impact at the pump will depend on factors far beyond Lusaka, including geopolitics, shipping routes, and currency stability.





This is Zambia responding to a global crisis with domestic tools. The effectiveness of those tools will now be tested in real time.



© The People’s Brief | Francine Lilu