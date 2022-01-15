GOVT TO EMPLOY 30, 000 TEACHERS ONLY AFTER UPGRADING SALARIES OF THOSE ALREADY ON THE PAYROLL

The Ministry of Education has disclosed that it will only start recruiting the 30 thousand teachers after upgrading the salaries of those already on the payroll.

Byta FMs Evans Liyali reports that the Ministry of Education Director of Human Resource and Administration, Ignatius Daka (in mask) disclosed this during Thursday’s meeting with teachers in Mazabuka.

Daka says this is aimed at improving the welfare of already employed teachers.

He explained that government wants to upgrade salaries for 10 thousand teachers and put the three thousand employed last year on the salary.

And Mazabuka District Commissioner, Oliver Mulomba has urged the Ministry to be fair when employing teachers.

He says unemployed teachers in Mazabuka are anxiously waiting for government employment.