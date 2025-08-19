Govt to Meet FAZ Over Chipolopolo’s CHAN Collapse





By Chansa Kunda



Government says it will hold a meeting with the Football Association of Zambia -FAZ- to address the continued poor performance of the Men’s Senior National Team.



This follows the Chipolopolo’s early exit from the ongoing African Nations Championship -CHAN-tournament, where the team failed to progress past the group stage after suffering four consecutive defeats.





Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu expressed disappointment, saying it is unacceptable for a national team to perform so poorly on a continental stage.





In an interview with ZNBC Sport News in Lusaka today Nkandu stated that once the FAZ officials and technical bench return from Kenya, the Government will convene a meeting to address the issue.





He said the goal is to find tangible solutions to the team’s declining performance, which he said has made the nation a laughing stock.





He lamented that in the past, Zambia would not lose to the teams that have recently defeated them, an indication that the standard of football has deteriorated.

#Chipolopolo

ZNBC Today