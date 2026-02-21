Govt To Recruit 4000 Teachers And Health Workers This Year Reveals President Hakainde Hichilema

Government To Recruit 4000 Teachers And Health Workers This Year Reveals President Hakainde Hichilema.

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the New Dawn administration will this year recruit 4000 teachers and health workers, as part of government’s quest to improve service deliver.

Mr Hichilema told Parliament that 2000 teachers and 2000 health workers are earmarked for recruitment.

He said yesterday when he addressed Parliament to update the nation of the application of national values and principles, that the planned teacher recruitment will address barriers in access to education.

“The UPND New Dawn administration remains firmly committed to addressing economic and social barriers to children’s participation and progression in education.

“In 2021, we re-introduced the free education policy. As always, education remains the best investment, equaliser, and inheritance,” Me Hichilema said.

He said with the implementation of this policy, over 2.5 million children have been given the opportunity to go back to school.

Mr Hichilema said that to ensure access to quality education, his administration has recruited 41,917 teachers.

“This year, an additional 2,000 teachers will be recruited,” he said as Members of Parliament exclaimed with hiya, hiya.

Mr Hichilema said government has also scaled up support to vulnerable girls through the keeping girls in school initiative.

“The programme benefitted 127,233 girls in 2025, from 38,551 in 2021. The geographic coverage has also increased to 95 districts from 39 in 2021”.

Meanhwile, the President said Government will also recruit additional 2000 health workers to improve access to healthcare delivery.

“To promote human dignity and equity, the UPND New Dawn government prioritised investment in the health and wellness of our people.

“Since 2021, we have recruited over 18,000 health workers with an additional 2,000 to be recruited this year,” Mr Hichilema said.

He said government has continued to improve access to health services for our citizens through the construction and equipping of health facilities at all levels across the country.

News @Njemata momo