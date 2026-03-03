GOVT TO START ACCOMPANYING STATEMENTS WITH AUDIO AND VIDEO RECORDINGS TO COMBAT FAKE NEWS





Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has announced that government will begin accompanying every official statement with either an audio or video recording in a bid to curb the spread of fake news on social media.





Speaking on Tuesday’s edition of Let The People Talk Program on Phoenix FM, Mr. Mweetwa said the move is aimed at safeguarding the integrity of government communication and ensuring that citizens receive accurate and verified information.





He emphasized that government will not allow individuals who have recently been spreading misinformation to continue doing so unchecked, noting that while some may attempt to manipulate artificial intelligence to fabricate audio or video content, it will be easier for the public to distinguish original government communication from fake material.





Meanwhile, Mr. Mweetwa who is also Information and Media Minister says only enemies of progress are insisting that President Hakainde Hichilema has not delivered on his promises.



He states that President Hichilema remains equal to the task and fully committed to serving the people of Zambia, regardless of criticism or insults directed at him.





And commenting on individuals joining the UPND, mr. Mweetwa has clarified that party membership does not provide immunity from prosecution, cautioning that those with ongoing court cases should not assume that joining the ruling party would result in their cases being quashed.



PN