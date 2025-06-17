Govt to Support ECL Family Beyond Funeral—Mweetwa



| Hot FM, 17 June 2025



LUSAKA — Chief Government Spokesperson and Minister of Information, Cornelius Mweetwa, says President Hakainde Hichilema has committed to supporting the family of the late sixth President Edgar Chagwa Lungu beyond the period of national mourning.





Speaking in an interview with Hot FM on Tuesday, Mr. Mweetwa said, “With the guidance of President Hichilema, government will render all the necessary support to the family of President Lungu during and after this trying moment.”





He noted that the gesture is meant to help the bereaved family navigate what he termed “uncharted waters,” following the death of their patriarch and national leader.





Mr Mweetwa said President Hichilema’s wish to ensure, “the family is well during and after this trying moment and ensure a smooth transition out of these unchartered waters where they now find themselves without their beloved one.”





Mr. Mweetwa reiterated President Hichilema’s resolve to accord President Lungu a dignified state funeral, adding that international dignitaries are welcome to attend, they will start arriving in Zambia soon.





He further extended appreciation to the Lungu family and the Church, particularly former First Lady Esther Nyawa Lungu, for their role in reaching consensus on the funeral programme.





“It was not an easy process—it required give and take—but the agreement reached is a testament to Zambia’s ability to find unity and reconciliation in the face of grief,” Mr. Mweetwa said.





He confirmed that President Lungu’s body will arrive from South Africa on Wednesday aboard a private charter arranged by the family. The burial has been scheduled for Monday next week at the Presidential Burial Site, where his predecessors also rest in Lusaka.





The announcement follows days of challenges between the family and the State over funeral arrangements. Calm has now returned to the capital, with a sense of solemn unity prevailing as the nation prepares to bid farewell to one of its former Heads of State.





Mr. Mweetwa also revealed that he shared a warm relationship with the departed President from way back in 2011 to the time he left office in 2021.





President Edgar Lungu passed away in Pretoria on June 5, 2025. He served as Zambia’s sixth President from 2015 to 2021. The full interview is available on Hot FM Facebook page.