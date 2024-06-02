GOVT UPDATE ON JJ BANDA’S INTERROGATION

PRESS STATEMENT BY THE ACTING MINISTER OF HOME AFFAIRS AND INTERNAL SECURITY, HON. AMBROSE LUFUMA, MP

1

st June 2024 – Good evening, countrymen and women.

I wish to address the recent developments concerning Honourable Jay Banda. Yesterday, 31st May 2024, Honourable Banda was discharged from Maina Soko Medical Centre. Upon his discharge, he was invited to the Zambia Police Service Headquarters for an interview, during which he was accorded all the privileges befitting a witness. This included being interviewed in the presence of his legal counsel, Mr. Sakwiba Sikota.

The interview primarily focused on Honourable Banda’s disappearance on 25th May 2024. Regrettably, Honourable Banda was unable to provide the police with any information regarding the circumstances of his disappearance.

Following the completion of the interview related to his disappearance, Honourable Banda was escorted to the police station concerning other ongoing investigations. During this process, Honourable Banda was booked for detention in relation to alleged offences of attempted murder and assault that occurred in 2016 in Vumbwi of Eastern Province.

It was during his booking that Honourable Banda developed a medical condition which necessitated his immediate admission to Maina Soko Medical Centre, where he is currently receiving medical attention.

I would like to emphasize that Honourable Banda has not been formally charged for the alleged offences at this time. The police are continuing their active investigation into the matter of his disappearance as well as the aforementioned allegations.

We are committed to ensuring that due process is followed and that Honourable Banda receives all necessary medical care and legal rights during this period.

I thank you for your attention and understanding as we continue to monitor and address this situation with the seriousness it warrants.

As Acting Minister of Home Affairs and Internal security I wish to provide an update regarding the situation at Chipata Football Grounds in Mandevu Constituency, where the opposition New Heritage Party (NHP) had been advised due to security concerns not to hold a political rally today, 1st June 2024.

Despite the advice from the law enforcement, the NHP attempted to go ahead with their planned event. To uphold the rule of law and maintain public order, police personnel were deployed to the area this morning.

At approximately 11:00 hours, an individual approached the football grounds to observe the situation. This individual was confronted by one of our uniformed officers, leading to a misunderstanding.

Subsequently, other under the false impression that their colleague had been arrested began to march towards the football grounds.

The police intervened promptly, advising these individuals to return within Chipata Compound. I am pleased to report that there have been no serious incidents related to this matter thus far.

The Zambia Police Service fully supports the democratic rights of all political parties and citizens to assemble and express their views. However, these rights must be exercised within the bounds of the law. Any activities that potentially endanger public safety or disrupt societal harmony will face necessary regulatory actions.

The Zambia Police Service remains committed to ensuring public safety and upholding the law. We continue to monitor the situation closely and are prepared to take necessary action to prevent any escalation.

We appeal to all political parties and their supporters to respect the law and follow proper procedures for organizing public gatherings. Cooperation with law enforcement authorities is crucial in maintaining peace and order within our communities.

Thank you.

Hon. Ambrose Lufuma, MP

Acting Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security