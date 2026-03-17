🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Govt Warns of Possible Fuel Price Shock as Middle East War Disrupts Global Oil Markets





Government says Zambia could soon face higher fuel prices and a rising cost of living as the conflict in the Middle East continues to disrupt global oil markets.





Information and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa says the pressure on fuel prices is being driven by international developments rather than domestic policy decisions.





According to Mweetwa, the ongoing Iran–Israel–United States conflict has already unsettled global energy markets, pushing crude oil prices upward and threatening supply routes in the Gulf.





He said if fuel prices rise in Zambia in the coming weeks, citizens should understand that the situation would be linked to the international crisis.





“If fuel prices and the cost of living rises particularly in the near future, citizens should know that it is not the government’s doing but the unavoidable effects of the Iran-Israel/USA war.”





The Middle East conflict has raised fears about the security of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping corridors. Nearly one fifth of global oil supplies normally pass through the narrow waterway.





Any disruption to that route tends to push global oil prices upward, a development that quickly feeds into fuel costs in countries like Zambia that rely heavily on imported petroleum products.





Rising global oil prices often trigger a chain reaction across economies, affecting transport costs, food prices and general inflation, particularly in import-dependent markets.





Government officials say the situation will continue to be monitored as global markets react to developments in the Gulf.



© The People’s Brief | Francine Lilu