GOVT WON’T ADVERTISE 2,000 HEALTH JOBS, BUT PICK FROM EXISTING DATABASE

GOVT WON’T ADVERTISE 2,000 MOH JOBS, BUT PICK FROM EXISTING DATABASE



THE Civil Service Commission has announced that the recruitment of 2,000 health workers will be conducted by steering committees using the existing database, noting that there will be no new advertisements.





The Commission says this marks the official commencement of the recruitment exercise, which will be undertaken in two phases starting with the promotion of in-service officers, followed by first-time appointments.





Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of the Steering Committee and members of the Secretariat, Tuesday, Acting Civil Service Commission Chairperson Louis Siandyabantu said the exercise was expected to be concluded as soon as possible.





“I am delighted to address you on the occasion of the swearing-in of officers who will constitute the steering committee for the recruitment of 2,000 health workers. This marks the official commencement of the recruitment exercise, which will be undertaken in two phases. Phase One: the promotion of in-service officers. Phase Two: the first-time appointments. This exercise is expected to be concluded in the soonest possible time. President Hakainde Hichilema has shown commitment to addressing personnel shortages across various sectors. You may recall that the government has recruited 18,000 health workers in the last four years. The additional 2,000 workers for 2025 brings the total to 20,000, an unprecedented achievement. In line with the Service Commissions Act No. 10 of 2016, government continues to pursue a transparent, all-inclusive method using human resource management committees at the provincial and district levels,” Siandyabantu said.





“This year, the recruitment exercise will be undertaken through these committees using the existing database; there will be no advertisements. These committees will be guided by clearly defined terms of reference, which outline their composition, roles and responsibilities throughout the recruitment process. For instance, at the district level, the Human Resource Management Sub-Committee’s responsibilities will include participating in the shortlisting and selection of suitable candidates as well as the management of the database and the supporting documents for their respective districts. In turn, at the provincial level, the Provincial Human Resource Management Committees, working together with District Sub-Committees, will receive and validate submissions from districts, check for duplicate applications and scrutinise recommendations for serving officers that need upgrades before submitting a consolidated recommendation to the steering committee”.





Siandyabantu urged the Steering Committee to ensure that 10 percent of the total allocation was reserved for the recruitment of persons with disabilities.



“Let us ensure that 10 percent is reserved for the recruitment of persons with disabilities to promote inclusivity, in line with President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision. Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, allow me to also appeal to candidates and the general public to avoid misinformation and unscrupulous individuals or organisations that may be purporting to represent the commission in this exercise, thereby ripping you of your hard-earned resources. I urge you to report such individuals or organisations to the law enforcers and to rely only on official communication channels for updates related to this very important process. I call upon all stakeholders, including the media, to support this process by promoting accurate information dissemination to enhance public confidence,” he said.





“I, therefore, urge you (committee) to discharge your duties with the highest standards of integrity, impartiality and objectivity. Let merit, fairness and equity guide all your decisions. You must remain resolute against any form of undue influence, favouritism or external pressure, and ensure that the process remains transparent and defensible at all times. I also urge you to exercise high levels of confidentiality as you execute this duty. Your role is not merely administrative oversight, it is transformational. You will determine who joins the health workforce and, ultimately, who delivers life-saving services to our people across the country. In this regard, the Commission expects nothing less than professional excellence, accountability and unwavering commitment to national service from each one of you”.





Siandyabantu cautioned the Steering Committee to ensure strict adherence to all the rules governing the exercise.



“Colleagues, to you that have been sworn in today, the Commission has entrusted you with a very important exercise. Remember this exercise that you are going to undertake you will be acting in the name and on behalf of the President. There are many assignments that have been given to you, none of them have a swearing-in attached to them. This shows how important this exercise is. The Commission expects nothing less than excellence, commitment and professionalism as you discharge this very important function.

The Commission Secretary has highlighted that any violations of the terms of reference that have been spelled out attract not less than 25 years. And so the Commission wants to sound a warning to all of us that as we undertake this exercise, let’s ensure that there is strict adherence to all the rules governing this,” said Siandyabantu.



News Diggers