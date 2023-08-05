Govt’s Failure To Pay Council Workers Their Three Months Salaries May Lead To Deaths- Saboi Imboela

GOVERNMENT’S FAILURE TO PAY COUNCIL WORKERS THEIR THREE MONTHS SALARIES MAY LEAD TO DEATHS

04/08/2023

It is with a heavy heart that I today share my thoughts regarding the distressing situation faced by the dedicated workers of Lusaka City Council. The voice note (which needs to be verified that the lady is from the council) circulating, depicting the suffering of a lady who has not been paid for months and is contemplating suicide, is a stark reminder of the challenges our people endure due to the government’s failure to fulfill its promises.

As the NDC President, I strongly condemn the UPND government’s inaction in ensuring timely payments to the council workers. It is disheartening to witness the agony and desperation caused by unpaid salaries, pushing individuals to the brink of despair. Our government vowed to ensure that no one would go unpaid for months, and it is time they deliver on their promises.

We cannot overlook the fact that unpaid workers are not just statistics; they are our fellow citizens, parents, siblings, and friends. Their well-being matters, and it is our collective responsibility to advocate for their rights and demand accountability from those in power.

To address this crisis, we must work together to find solutions. I call upon the UPND government to prioritize the welfare of our council workers and take immediate action to settle their dues. It is essential to ensure that they can sustain themselves and their families, providing for their basic needs without falling into dire financial straits.

Moreover, the Lusaka City Council must explore innovative ways of generating revenue and manage levies more efficiently. Public-private partnerships, transparent budget allocation, and investment in revenue-generating projects should be at the forefront of their efforts. By exploring diverse funding opportunities, we can create a sustainable financial framework that benefits all stakeholders.

Fellow citizens, I urge you to stand in solidarity with the workers of Lusaka City Council and demand that the UPND government fulfill its promises. Let us hold those in power accountable for their actions and advocate for a fair and just society where the welfare of our people is the topmost priority.

Collectively, we have the power to enact positive transformation and shape a more promising tomorrow for our country. By collaborating closely, showing empathy, and unwavering resolve, we can forge a prosperous Zambia that ensures no one is left behind.

Issued by;

Saboi Imboela

President- NDC