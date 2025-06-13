GPP Rejects Calls to Drop Charges Against Former First Lady Esther Lungu and Children in honour of ECL.

By: Sun FM TV Reporter

The opposition grassroots patriotic party (GPP) has firmly rejected calls for president Hakainde Hichilema to drop all legal cases against former first lady Esther Lungu and her children, emphasizing the need to uphold judicial independence.

GPP leader, Damiano Ngoma stated that the ongoing funeral of former president Edgar Lungu should not be used as a reason to interfere with the justice system.

he argued that any alleged wrongdoings committed during Mr. Lungu’s lifetime remain relevant and should be addressed through legal proceedings based on available evidence.

on June 6, 2025, Umodzi Kumawa Development Coalition spokesperson Chanoda Ngwira urged president Hichilema to withdraw all charges against the Lungu family, citing the need to honor the late president and promote national unity.