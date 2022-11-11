GPZ LEADER APPLAUDS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ON AWARDING CIVIL SERVANTS SALARY INCREMENT

November 11, 2022

LUSAKA – Golden Party Zambia (GPZ) president Jackson Silavwe has applauded Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his New Dawn Administration for awarding civil servants a 10.5% per cent basic salary increment effective January 1, 2023.

Mr Silavwe says the increment is timely looking at the cost of living perpetuated by swinging global fuel prices. The GPZ leader says the move by President Hichilema and the New Dawn Government deserves commendation.

Mr Silavwe has also urged President Hichilema and his cabinet to provide incentives for 97% of locally owned businesses for maximum local economic growth.

While in opposition, President Hichilema promised civil servants pay rise as he attributed the debt burden by civil servants to indecent salaries they were receiving.

(C) THE FALCON