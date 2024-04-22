GRACE CHANDA FUELS TRANSFER RUMOURS WITH CONTINUED ABSENCE FROM MADRID CFF SQUAD

Grace Chanda’s absence from the Madrid CFF squad continued for the second consecutive match on Saturday, raising questions about her future at the club.

Madrid CFF faced Athletic Bilbao at home in a hard-fought encounter, securing a narrow 2-1 victory in the 24th round of the Spanish La Liga F. However, Chanda’s name was conspicuously missing from the team sheet.

The Zambian forward has yet to feature for Madrid CFF since coming on as a late substitute in their 2-1 win over Barcelona back in May 2023. On that occasion, compatriot Rachael Kundananji scored both goals to end Barcelona’s then 60-plus game unbeaten run in the league.

Reports suggest that Chanda might be pushing for a move away from the Spanish club during the upcoming transfer window, which could be a reason for her lack of playing time.

