Grade Four Pupil Reported Missing Found at Boyfriend’s House in Chipata District



By White Luhanga



A Grade Four Pupil at a named school who was reported missing after failing to return home from school was later found to have spent her time at the house of her alleged boyfriend, an 18-year-old boy, in Chipata District of Eastern Province, leading to the arrest of the boy and his father.





Eastern Province Police Commissioner Robertson Mweemba confirmed the incident, stating that it occurred between 21st November 2025 at 10:10 hours and 28th November 2025 at 09:30 hours in Nabvutika Compound.





The victim’s mother reported to the police that her 15-year-old daughter had left home for school on 21st November at about 10:00 hours but did not return.



On the same night, the suspect’s father, identified as Banda Senior, went to inform the victim’s parents that their daughter was at his house and that they had come to formalize a marriage arrangement.



Shocked and alarmed, the parents immediately reported the matter to the police.





Police launched an investigation that resulted in the arrest of the 18-year-old suspect for abduction and defilement, while his father was charged with permitting child marriage.





A medical report form has been issued to the girl, and police say investigations are ongoing.



