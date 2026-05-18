Graham Calls for Crushing Blows on Iran’s Energy Lifelines to Force Real Deal



Senator Lindsey Graham didn’t mince words on Meet the Press, pushing hard for America to hit Iran where it hurts most.





Host: So you’re calling for strikes on the energy infrastructure?



Graham: Yeah, I’m calling to hurt this regime.





He doubled down, making clear that half-measures won’t cut it against a regime that’s played games for decades.



Graham: If you do the same old thing, you’re gonna get the same results. Hurt them more, maybe they’ll make a deal if you hurt them enough. But right now, they’re playing games, and in the words of the president, I think they’re crazy.