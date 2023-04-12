Grandma narrates rape incident to the court in car park

IN a heartbreaking testimony last Wednesday, a 96-year-old grandma of Lusaka’s Mazyopa compound, narrated to the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court of how she was raped by her male servant after having her warm bath.

The senior citizen could not make her way to magistrate Amie Masoja’s court and narrated her ordeal from a minibus in the car park, as her body has been sore since she was sexually assaulted.

In this matter Wilson Zulu 30, a general worker of the same compound is accused of having sex with a woman who is six decades older than him, without her consent on January 16, 2022.

The victim narrated that on the material date after having a bath, she sat on her bed moisturising her wrinkled skin with ointment, when she heard stones land on the roof of her house continuously.

The old woman said she later heard someone hit the door of her house with a big stone and immediately it opened there was light in the room.

“There was an intruder but when asked who was there, there was no response. The person pulled me and staffed a blanket in my mouth so that I could not make any noise,” she said.

The 96-year old recounted that Zulu blindfolded her with a mosquito net and raped her.

She said she shouted for help but to no avail, to which he threatened to kill her if she attempted to raise an alarm again and proceeded to abuse her.

The victim then reported the matter to vice chairperson of the community, whom alongside the grandma’s neighbours contacted her relatives who took her to the University Teaching Hospital.

The matter was then reported to the police and Zulu was apprehended.

“I was able to identify Zulu because I always ask him to fetch some water for me within the neighbourhood. He leaves 15 metres from my house,” said the 96-year old.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba