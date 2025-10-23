GRANT EYES RETURN TO ISRAEL AMID MACCABI HAIFA INTEREST



Israel Today reports that that Zambia boss, Avram Gran, was contacted last week by Maccabi Haifa regarding a possible return to the club as head coach.





The 70-year-old Chipolopolo gaffer was among three coaches shortlisted and approached by the Israeli Premier League side before they ultimately opted to appoint Barak Bekar yesterday.





According to Israel Today, Grant who has spent several years coaching abroad intends to return to his native Israel in the near future especially when he leaves Zambia





Grant still has over a year remaining on his contract as Zambia’s national team coach.